Travel and Casino Stocks Are Soaring as the Dow Goes Down

No Traction. The three major U.S. stock market indexes moved lower after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close.

The news appeared to drag on a market that struggled to rise, repeatedly dropping into the red and then rebounding, despite governments’ efforts to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve said it would expand its bond-buying program to municipal debt, which will offer much-needed support for cash-strapped cities as they look to borrow to combat the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.28, or 1%, to 19,891.91. The S&P 500 lost 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6%.

Midday Movers

Travel and leisure stocks were up by percentages in the double digits, though off their highs for the day, after Senate Republicans released a proposal for a large fiscal-stimulus package Thursday. MGM Resorts International (ticker: MGM) rose 27%, United Airlines Holdings (UAL) gained 19%, Carnival (CCL) was up 17%%, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) jumped 18%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) was up 9%%, Marriott International (MAR) rose 15% and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) gained 7%.

After strong gains Thursday, Kroger (KR) gave back some ground, falling 8.5%.

