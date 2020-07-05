Travala.com Lets Travelers Once Again Book Expedia Hotels in Crypto
Travala.com, a Binance-backed online travel agency (OTA), is adding support for Expedia bookings in a partnership that brings bitcoin payments back to the travel giantâs properties for the first time since 2018.
- The Australia-based booking platform plugged into Expedia Group Partner Servicesâ âRapid APIâ and its 700,000 listed hotels on Monday.
- Travala.com users can pay for Expedia listings in over 30 cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, which Expedia had accepted before shelving the option in June 2018.
- âTheir booking flow isnât built for [crypto] like oursâ is, Travala.com CEO Juan Otero told CoinDesk. âIt was a bit of a nightmare for them to accept bitcoin payments.â
- Expedia Partner Servicesâ Senior Vice President Alfonso Paredes said in a press statement that Expedia recognizes that âpayment choice continues to evolve.â He said the partnership will help Travala.com scale.
- The partnership marks a rare alliance between a crypto-focused firm and its widely-known, juggernaut competitor: Expedia is the worldâs second-largest OTA. âTravala is one of the very few projects in the crypto space that is bridging the gap to traditional multinationals in a huge way,â Otero said.
- Otero said the partnership comes as his travel business rebounds from its COVID-19 lows. In June, Travala.comâs month-over month booking revenue surged 170% (to $184,000) and room night bookings jumped 81%. Additionally 13% of bookings were paid in Travala.comâs AVA token, a crypto equivalent of loyalty points and airline miles.
- âWorking with Expedia means we can drive traveler loyalty throughout the recovery period,â he said.
Related Stories
- Binance Retains Top Spot as CoinGecko Revamps Exchange Trust Metric
- Crypto Exchanges Must Stop Acting Like Casinos in Wake of Robinhood Suicide: bitFlyer Exec
- Bitcoin SV President Hits Out at Binance as Former Critic Becomes Top Miner
- Binance Joins Indian Tech Association That Helped Overturn Crypto Banking Ban
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- ‘I Failed Terribly at Keeping My Identity Secret’: Scott Alexander on the Value of Pseudonymity
- Witnesses Will Vouch for Stablecoins, Digital Dollars in US Senate Hearing Tuesday
- IOTA Foundation Enters Base Layer Race With ‘2.0’ Testnet
- Discovery Science to Premier Crypto-Funded TV Series About… Dragonchain?