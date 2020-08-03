Travala.com Adds Agoda Hotels, Posts Record July Revenue as Crypto Payments Soar
Travala.com on Monday entered a partnership with Booking Holdings subsidiary Agoda in the cryptocurrency-focused travel agencyâs latest tie-up with its mainstream industry counterparts.
- Agodaâs 600,000 hotels are now bookable on Travala.com, on which users can pay for their vacations in up to 30 different cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and the native ava token, Travala.com CEO Juan Otero told CoinDesk.
- Travala.com, which has the backing of Binance, forged a similar partnership with Expedia in early July. Itâs been working to rebound from the revenue woes and booking lows of this springâs COVID-19 lockdowns.
- Otero said âall the pent-up demandâ made July a month for the record books: Travala.com generated $400,000 in revenue (âup 100% month-over-monthâ) and saw nearly 70% of all customer bookings paid for with crypto (âup +10% since Juneâ).
- âOver 20% of the total bookings for July came via our integration with Expedia,â Otero said. âWeâre expecting to see another nice boost with Agodaâs hotels too.â
Related Stories
- Ripple Snaps XRP Sales Slump With $33M of the Crypto Sold in Q2
- Matic Pledges $5M in Tokens to Entice DeFi Projects Into Building on Its Network
- Travel Management Firm CWT Pays Out $4.5M in Bitcoin After Ransomware Attack
- Crypto Firm Hacked for $1.4M Admits It Will Struggle to Reimburse Users
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.