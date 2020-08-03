Cryptocurrencies

Travala.com Adds Agoda Hotels, Posts Record July Revenue as Crypto Payments Soar

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Travala.com on Monday entered a partnership with Booking Holdings subsidiary Agoda in the cryptocurrency-focused travel agencyâs latest tie-up with its mainstream industry counterparts.

  • Agodaâs 600,000 hotels are now bookable on Travala.com, on which users can pay for their vacations in up to 30 different cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and the native ava token, Travala.com CEO Juan Otero told CoinDesk.
  • Travala.com, which has the backing of Binance, forged a similar partnership with Expedia in early July. Itâs been working to rebound from the revenue woes and booking lows of this springâs COVID-19 lockdowns.
  • Otero said âall the pent-up demandâ made July a month for the record books: Travala.com generated $400,000 in revenue (âup 100% month-over-monthâ) and saw nearly 70% of all customer bookings paid for with crypto (âup +10% since Juneâ).
  • âOver 20% of the total bookings for July came via our integration with Expedia,â Otero said. âWeâre expecting to see another nice boost with Agodaâs hotels too.â

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

