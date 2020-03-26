Traton's Scania to temporarily lay off nearly all staff in Sweden - radio

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - Traton's 8TRA.DE Swedish truck maker Scania is temporarily laying off nearly all its 19,000 staff in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, public service radio reported on Thursday.

A Scania spokesman said the lay-offs affected factory and headquarters staff, but not the sales force and service functions.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

