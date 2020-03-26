Traton's Scania to temporarily lay off nearly all staff in Sweden - radio

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Traton's Swedish truck maker Scania is temporarily laying off nearly all its 19,000 staff in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, public service radio reported on Thursday.

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - Traton's 8TRA.DE Swedish truck maker Scania is temporarily laying off nearly all its 19,000 staff in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, public service radio reported on Thursday.

A Scania spokesman said the lay-offs affected factory and headquarters staff, but not the sales force and service functions.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters