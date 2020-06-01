Traton's Scania says planning major staff cuts as downturn weighs

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Scania, owned by Germany's Traton 8TRA.DE, plans major job cuts in the wake of the coronavirus, anticipating it currently has 5,000 more staff globally than needed, it said in a statement on Monday.

"Our assessment is that it will take long before market demand reaches pre-crisis levels and we therefore need to adapt the organisation to the new situation already this year," Scania CEO Henrik Henriksson said in a statement.

"These will be company-wide measures and formal notices of redundancies are not excluded."

Scania employs around 51,000 people globally.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

