Traton's $43 per share bid for Navistar will expire Oct. 16

Christoph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE truck unit Traton 8TRA.DE on Wednesday said its $43 per share offer for Navistar NAV.N will expire on Oct. 16, 1800 CET, if it is not accepted by then.

Navistar last month rejected the buyout offer, but said it was a starting point for exploring a possible transaction.

(Reporting by Christoph Editing by Edward Taylor)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

