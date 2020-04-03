Traton sees some order cancellations, can't rule out job cuts - WiWo

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Volkswagen's Traton commercial truck unit has seen cancellations of orders due to the coronavirus outbreak but these are manageable, its chief told a German magazine in an article published on Friday.

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Traton 8TRA.DE commercial truck unit has seen cancellations of orders due to the coronavirus outbreak but these are manageable, its chief told a German magazine in an article published on Friday.

WirtschaftsWoche also quoted Andreas Renschler as saying that he could not rule out significant job cuts.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters