Traton sees some order cancellations, can't rule out job cuts - WiWo

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Traton 8TRA.DE commercial truck unit has seen cancellations of orders due to the coronavirus outbreak but these are manageable, its chief told a German magazine in an article published on Friday.

WirtschaftsWoche also quoted Andreas Renschler as saying that he could not rule out significant job cuts.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

