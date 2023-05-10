Traton SE (8TRA) Price Target Increased by 6.33% to 25.26

The average one-year price target for Traton SE (8TRA) has been revised to 25.26 / share. This is an increase of 6.33% from the prior estimate of 23.76 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from the latest reported closing price of 20.10 / share.

Traton SE Maintains 3.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traton SE. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8TRA is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 1,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 669K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 16.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 382K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 12.18% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 14.86% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8TRA by 1.67% over the last quarter.

