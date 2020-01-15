Traton sales up 4% in 2019 but warns of slowdown in 2020

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German truck manufacturer Traton 8TRA.DE on Wednesday said 2019 sales rose by 4% to 242,200 vehicles but confirmed that it expected the European market for trucks weighing more than six tonnes to decline by 10-20% in 2020.

It said the downturn in that sector would probably be particularly noticeable in the first half of 2020 as the first six months of 2019 had been boosted by orders being pulled forward, partly due to the Brexit debate.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

