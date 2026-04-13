Markets

TRATON Q1 Unit Sales Fall 6% To 68,600 Vehicles; EV Sales Jump 38%

April 13, 2026 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TRATON GROUP (8TRA.DE, 8TRA.ST, TRATF, TRATY) Monday reported preliminary first-quarter 2026 unit sales of 68,600 vehicles, down 6% from 73,100 units a year earlier.

However, all-electric vehicle sales rose 38% year-over-year to 860 units.

Among its brands, Scania saw sales decline 6% to 21,000 vehicles, impacted by weaker demand in South America, particularly Brazil.

MAN Truck & Bus reported a 14% increase in unit sales to 23,600 vehicles, supported by strong order momentum in Europe.

International Motors posted a 21% drop in sales to 13,300 units, as improving demand in the U.S. has yet to translate into deliveries.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus recorded a 20% decline in sales to 10,800 units, reflecting ongoing weakness in South American markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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