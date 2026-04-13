TRATON Q1 Unit Sales Fall 6% To 68,600 Vehicles; EV Sales Jump 38%

(RTTNews) - TRATON GROUP (8TRA.DE, 8TRA.ST, TRATF, TRATY) Monday reported preliminary first-quarter 2026 unit sales of 68,600 vehicles, down 6% from 73,100 units a year earlier.

However, all-electric vehicle sales rose 38% year-over-year to 860 units.

Among its brands, Scania saw sales decline 6% to 21,000 vehicles, impacted by weaker demand in South America, particularly Brazil.

MAN Truck & Bus reported a 14% increase in unit sales to 23,600 vehicles, supported by strong order momentum in Europe.

International Motors posted a 21% drop in sales to 13,300 units, as improving demand in the U.S. has yet to translate into deliveries.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus recorded a 20% decline in sales to 10,800 units, reflecting ongoing weakness in South American markets.

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