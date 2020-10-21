Markets

TRATON GROUP Expects A Positive Impact For Remainder Of The Year

(RTTNews) - TRATON GROUP announced that it has experienced a faster market recovery in the third quarter of 2020 than expected, despite ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still having significant impact on the business.

Based on preliminary figures, TRATON expects nine-month period Sales revenue of around EUR 15.7 billion, adjusted operating loss of around EUR 10 million, industrial business net cash flow amounted to around negative EUR 150 million.

For the third quarter of 2020, the company expects Sales revenue of around EUR 5.7 billion, adjusted operating profit of around EUR 210 million and a return on sales of around 3.7%.

TRATON also expects a positive impact for the remainder of the year, given development of the third quarter. However, the company expects fourth quarter 2020 to show the usual year-end seasonality pattern.

