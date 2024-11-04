News & Insights

Transurban Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

November 04, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 1.1 million unquoted performance awards as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. Investors interested in the company’s stock movements may find this internal strategic move noteworthy.

Stocks mentioned

TRAUF

