Transurban Group’s AGM Highlights Inclusivity and New Appointment

Transurban Group’s 2024 Annual General Meetings featured discussions on the company’s operations and strategic initiatives, highlighting their commitment to enhancing mobility and incorporating First Nations voices in their projects. The meetings provided a platform for security holders to engage with the Board, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity. New Board member Gary Lennon’s appointment was also announced, bringing valuable financial expertise to the table.

