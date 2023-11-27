Transurban Group - Stapled (TRAUF) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 9.19

The average one-year price target for Transurban Group - Stapled (OTC:TRAUF) has been revised to 9.19 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 8.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.23 to a high of 10.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.68% from the latest reported closing price of 8.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transurban Group - Stapled. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRAUF is 0.64%, a decrease of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 311,910K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,134K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,534K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAUF by 6.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,404K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,557K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAUF by 1.07% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 21,382K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 19,518K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,373K shares, representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAUF by 12.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16,811K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,414K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRAUF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

