Transurban Group Sees Traffic Growth Amidst Construction Challenges

Transurban Group’s September quarter update reveals a 1.1% increase in Average Daily Traffic, reaching 2.5 million trips per day, with notable growth in Sydney and North America. While Sydney’s traffic surged by 1.9%, boosted by the WestConnex project, Melbourne experienced a slight decline due to ongoing construction. North American traffic also saw a significant rise of 6.5%, highlighting increased economic activity in the region.

