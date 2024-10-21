News & Insights

Transurban Group Sees Traffic Growth Amidst Construction Challenges

October 21, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group’s September quarter update reveals a 1.1% increase in Average Daily Traffic, reaching 2.5 million trips per day, with notable growth in Sydney and North America. While Sydney’s traffic surged by 1.9%, boosted by the WestConnex project, Melbourne experienced a slight decline due to ongoing construction. North American traffic also saw a significant rise of 6.5%, highlighting increased economic activity in the region.

