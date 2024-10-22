Transurban Group Secures Strong Support at 2024 AGM

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group’s 2024 Annual General Meetings concluded successfully with all resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, being carried by a significant majority. The meetings highlighted strong shareholder support, reflecting confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

