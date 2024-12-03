Transurban Group to Quote New Securities on ASX

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group has announced the upcoming quotation of nearly 100,000 fully paid ordinary stapled securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. These securities, issued under an employee incentive scheme, will enhance the company’s market presence and offer new opportunities for investors. This move reflects Transurban’s commitment to engaging its workforce and expanding its financial offerings.

