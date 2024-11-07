News & Insights

Transurban Group Ceases Unquoted Performance Awards

November 07, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Transurban Group Ltd. (AU:TCL) has released an update.

Transurban Group has announced the cessation of 27,595 unquoted performance awards due to unmet or unattainable conditions as of October 31, 2024. This development may impact stakeholders’ perspectives on the company’s performance metrics and future growth potential. Investors may find this a crucial point to consider when evaluating the company’s strategic directions.

