TransUnion (TRU) Up 12% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for TransUnion (TRU). Shares have added about 12% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TransUnion due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

TransUnion's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

TransUnion reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Quarterly adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark and our estimate by 8.1% but decreased 14% year over year. Total revenues of $940.3 million beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and our estimates by 3.2% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 4% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.

Revenues by Segments

The U.S. Markets segment’s revenues of $620 million were up 3% year over year on a reported basis but were down 4% on an organic basis. Within the segment, Financial Services’ revenues of $321 million climbed 5% year over year on a reported basis but declined 1% on an organic basis. Emerging Vertical revenues were $300 million, up 1% on a reported basis.



The International segment’s revenues increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 12% on a constant-currency basis to $197 million. Revenues from Canada increased 2% year over year on a reported basis and increased 9% year over year on a constant-currency basis to $31 million. Revenues from the U.K. were $47 million, down 16% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues from India increased 21% on a reported basis and 32% on a constant-currency basis to $55 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific were $21 million, up 23% on a reported basis and 25% on a constant-currency basis.



Revenues from Latin America increased 5% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant-currency basis to $29 million. Revenues from Africa decreased 1% on a reported basis but increased 14% on a constant-currency basis to $15 million.



The Consumer Interactive segment’s revenues of $142 million declined 5% year over year on a reported basis.

Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $322 million, indicating a decline of 4% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on a constant-currency basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 34.3%, down 200 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

TransUnion had $439 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, compared with $585.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $5.5 billion, compared with $5.6 billion in the previous quarter.



The company generated $77.4 million in cash from operating activities and capex was $66.5 million. It paid out $20.6 million in dividends in the quarter.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, TransUnion expects revenues between $948 million and $958 million.



The company anticipates adjusted EPS of 81-83 cents for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $330 million and $335 million.



For 2023, the company expects revenues between $3.825 billion and $3.885 billion.

The company anticipates adjusted EPS of $3.49-$3.62. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $1.388 billion and $1.421 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, TransUnion has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise TransUnion has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

