TransUnion (TRU) Unveils CreditVision Acute Relief Suite

TransUnion TRU yesterday announced the launch of CreditVision Acute Relief Suite, a collection of tools for lenders and insurers to evaluate customers impacted by the coronavirus-induced tough economic time.

The suite is aimed at helping lenders and insurers protect their customers and portfolios, enhancing new account underwriting strategies, and managing accounts better in good as well as bad times.

The suite encompasses trended credit attributes and accompanying score, and uses Fair Credit Reporting Act data to deliver an explicit view of customers impacted by severe economic conditions.

Trended credit attributes help recognize affected consumers and assess future portfolio performance. They enable adjustment of support strategies if required. Accompanying scores use trended usage and payment data as leading indicators of risk and provide a view of consumers who represent good credit risk.

“By bringing better clarity, the suite helps ensure each person is reliably and safely represented in the marketplace, allowing businesses to transact with confidence and help support their customers,” said Curt Miller, executive vice president of credit risk solutions at TransUnion.

Notably, shares of TransUnion have gained a massive 62.6% over the past three months, outperforming the 47.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

