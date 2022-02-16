TransUnion (TRU) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TransUnion TRU is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22 before the bell.

The company has an impressive earning surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 7%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 791.7 million, indicating growth of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The top line is expected to have benefited from growth in all segments, recent acquisitions and new product initiatives.

The consensus mark for adjusted EPS stands at 90 cents, indicating 12.5% year-over-year increase. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from strong revenue and EBITDA growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransUnion this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TransUnion has an Earnings ESP of 10.10% and Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

TransUnion Price and EPS Surprise

TransUnion price-eps-surprise | TransUnion Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Opendoor has an expected earnings growth rate of 38.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.9%, on average. OPEN’s shares have declined 64.1% in the past year.

Nielsen NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank #2.

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average. Nielsen’ shares have declined 21.3% in the past year.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO has an Earnings ESP of +23.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Clear Channel has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. CCO shares have surged 64.4% in the past year.

