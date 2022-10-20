TransUnion (TRU) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

TransUnion TRU is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25 before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched twice and surpassed the same once, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 0.35%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $943.8 million, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The top line is expected to have benefited from growth in all segments and recent acquisitions.

The consensus mark for adjusted EPS stands at 92 cents, indicating an 8.9% year-over-year decline. The bottom line is likely to have been negatively impacted by weak margin performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransUnion this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TransUnion has an Earnings ESP of -0.69% and Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

TransUnion Price and EPS Surprise

TransUnion price-eps-surprise | TransUnion Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Gartner has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and the next year, respectively. IT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Trane Technologies plc (TT): Free Stock Analysis Report



TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.