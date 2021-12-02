TransUnion (TRU) to Gain From Sontiq Buyout: Here's How

TransUnion TRU announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sontiq for $638 million.

Sontiq is a provider of digital identity protection and security services. The company offers solutions like identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services to protect consumers and businesses against identity theft and cyber threats.

So far this year, shares of TransUnion have gained 10.3% compared with 8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will TransUnion Benefit?

Sontiq’s intelligent identity security platform complements TransUnion’s digital identity assets and solutions. The combination of TransUnion and Sontiq is likely to offer a comprehensive set of omnichannel solutions for consumers and businesses, and protect them against cyber threat. The combination should generate significant growth opportunities for TransUnion.

Chris Cartwright, president and CEO of TransUnion, stated, “Bringing the Sontiq family of products into TransUnion’s portfolio creates a best-in-class identity protection and cyber security platform that advances our focus on digital safety and security, providing a comprehensive set of tools for consumers and businesses to transact with greater certainty.”

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

