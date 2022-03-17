TransUnion (TRU) Teams Up With UMortgage, FinLocker for USafe App

TransUnion TRU has collaborated with UMortgage and FinLocker with a view to increase the accessibility of financial literacy and personal financial management. While UMortgage is a mortgage company, FinLocker is a provider of the secure financial fitness app, USafe

The partnership enables consumers to use the USafe app powered by FinLocker to track their credit health through TransUnion. The app provides tools for managing finances, setting savings goals, estimating cash flow and budgeting. It offers educational resources on topics such as ways to manage credit and credit cards, prepare for the mortgage process, and pay for college.

Joe Mellman, senior vice president of Mortgage at TransUnion, said, "When consumers have a better understanding of their individual mortgage readiness and the various financing options available, there's a far greater chance they will successfully complete the home buying process."

TransUnion’s gigantic treasure trove of data is its most distinguishing asset and also perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Acquiring or building such data involves huge costs, making it extremely difficult for a new company to compete with TransUnion in this regard. This fortifies TransUnion's ability to sustain its competitive advantage and protect its market share.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, NV5 Global NVEE and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 67.2% in the past year.

NV5 Global also carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.1% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average.

NV5 Global’s shares have surged 38% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 14.2%.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have jumped 20.8% in the past year.

