TransUnion (TRU) Surpasses Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates
TransUnion TRU reported solid fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share outpaced the consensus mark by 5.6% and improved 13.6% year over year. The reported figure exceeded the company’s guided range of 69-71 cents.
Total revenues of $685.6 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and increased 11.8% year over year on a reported basis, 12% on a constant-currency basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis.
Adjusted revenues (excluding the impact of deferred revenue purchase accounting reductions and other adjustments to revenues for the company’s recently acquired entities) came in at $685.6 million, up 10% year over year on a reported basis, at constant currency and at organic constant currency. The reported figure exceeded the company’s guided range of $667-$672 million.
We observe that shares of TransUnion have gained 55.5% over the past year, outperforming the 38.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Revenue Growth Across All Segments
The U.S. Markets revenues of $415 million increased 12% year over year on a reported basis as well as on an organic basis. Within the segment, Financial Services revenues of $222 million increased 16% year over year on a reported and organic basis. Emerging Verticals revenues, including Healthcare, Insurance and all other verticals, were $193 million, up 8% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on an organic basis.
International revenues rose 18% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant-currency basis to $166 million. Adjusted revenues also came in at $166 million, up 10% year over year on a reported basis and 11% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues from Canada, United Kingdom, Africa, India and Asia Pacific increased year over year on a reported as well as constant-currency basis.
Revenues at the Consumer Interactive segment improved 2% from the prior-year quarter figure to $123 million.
Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA was $275 million, up 11% year over year on a reported basis, constant-currency basis and organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 40.2% compared with 39.9% in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
TransUnion had $274.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of fourth-quarter 2019 compared with $235.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3.59 billion, compared with $3.65 billion in the prior quarter. The company generated $196.3 million in cash from operating activities and CapEx was $66.4 million. The company paid out $14.2 million in dividends in the quarter.
TransUnion Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
TransUnion price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TransUnion Quote
Q1 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2020, TransUnion expects adjusted revenues between $681 million and $685 million, suggesting an improvement of 9-10% year over year.
Adjusted EPS is expected between 69 cents and 70 cents, indicating a rise of 15-17% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is 69 cents.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $261-$264 million, suggesting an increase of 9-10%.
2020 View
TransUnion unveiled its 2020 guidance. The company now expects adjusted revenues between $2.857 billion and $2.872 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 7-8%.
Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the band of $3.14-$3.18, suggesting improvement of 13-14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 lies below the guided range.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $1.141-$1.151 million, indicating year-over-year increase of 8-9%.
Zacks Rank & Upcoming Releases
Currently, TransUnion carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are awaiting fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of key players like Stericycle SRCL, ICF International ICFI and ServiceMaster SERV, each slated to release their results on Feb 27.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV): Free Stock Analysis Report
TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.