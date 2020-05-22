TransUnion (TRU) Stock Rises 22.8% in a Year: Here's Why

Shares of TransUnion TRU have gained 22.8% over the past year compared with 17.7% increase of the industry.

Let’s delve deeper into the factors, which have contributed to the company’s outperformance.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

TransUnion reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the last five quarters. While operating efficiency has been aiding the company’s bottom line, strength across segments benefited the top line. Moreover, the company’s exposure to rapidly expanding Big Data and analytics market has been a positive.

Huge Data Base

TransUnion’s gigantic treasure trove of data is its most distinguishing asset and also perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Acquiring or building such data involves huge costs, making it extremely difficult for a new company to build the contacts and data that TransUnion already has. This strengthens TransUnion's ability to retain its competitive advantage and protect its market share.

Strategic Acquisitions Bode Well

TransUnion’s successful acquisition strategy has played an important role in its growth over the last five to six years. The strategy focuses on investing in unique and differentiated data assets, acquiring new capabilities for expansion in vertical markets and expanding international footprint. In 2019, the company acquired TruSignal, a people-based marketing technology company. This should strengthen TransUnion’s digital marketing solutions. In 2018, TransUnion had acquired Rubixis, Callcredit, iovation and Healthcare Payment Specialists. These buyouts have helped the company to foray into new markets, diversify its portfolio and strengthened its top line.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are CoreLogic CLGX, SPS Commerce SPSC and SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for CoreLogic, SPS Commerce and SailPoint is 12%, 15% and 15%, respectively.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.