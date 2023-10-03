TransUnion (TRU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.22, changing hands as low as $69.31 per share. TransUnion shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRU's low point in its 52 week range is $50.32 per share, with $82.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.34.

