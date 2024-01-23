TransUnion (TRU) Rises 41% in 3 Months: What You Should Know

TransUnion TRU has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has gained 41%, outperforming the 21.6% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 13.2% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Driving the Stock

TransUnion’s addressable market includes the burgeoning Big Data and analytics market, which is expanding at a rapidly accelerating pace as companies realize the advantages of building an analytical enterprise where decisions are derived from data and insights.

Numerous underlying trends are supporting this market growth. These trends include the creation of massive amounts of data, advances in technology and analytics that allow data to be processed more swiftly and efficiently, and mounting demand for these business insights across industries and geographies.

To capitalize on the immense potential growth, TransUnion has leveraged its next-generation technology to strengthen its analytics capabilities and has further expanded its database.

TransUnion’s gigantic treasure trove of data is its most distinguishing asset and also perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Acquiring or building such data involves huge costs, making it extremely difficult for a new company to build the contacts and data that TRU already has. This fortifies its ability to sustain its competitive advantage and protect its market share.

The April 2022 acquisition of Verisk Financial Services is helping TransUnion offer enhanced insights and solutions, as well as improve fraud prevention and risk management.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can also consider the following other top-ranked stocks:

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure. Its earnings are expected to decline 1.8% year over year. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 34.4%.

IT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadridge Financial Solutions BR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure. Its earnings are expected to grow 10.1% year over year. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched once, with the average surprise being 5.4%.

BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

