TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from TransUnion (TRU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, indicating an increase of 20% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransUnion metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' at $788.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International' to reach $243.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' reaching $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services' will reach $347.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals' stands at $303.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' will reach $38.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' of $33.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' will reach $58.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $26.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' should arrive at $17.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will likely reach $68.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Markets' should come in at $300.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $201.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransUnion here>>>



Over the past month, shares of TransUnion have returned +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, TRU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.