TransUnion (TRU) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (TRU) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransUnion metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' stands at $853.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $248.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' to come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- U.S. Markets gross revenue- Financial Services' to reach $392.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets gross revenue- Emerging Verticals' will reach $321.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' should arrive at $39.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' of $33.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' will reach $65.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $26.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' should come in at $17.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will likely reach $66.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Markets' at $322.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $315.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of TransUnion have demonstrated returns of +10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRU is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

