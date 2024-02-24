TransUnion (TRU) Price Target Increased by 14.18% to 84.18

The average one-year price target for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been revised to 84.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.18% from the prior estimate of 73.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 106.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from the latest reported closing price of 77.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 238,970K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,649K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 9,123K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,233K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 7,904K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,822K shares, representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 45.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,713K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,825K shares, representing a decrease of 53.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 93.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,030K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 85.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 8.84% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

