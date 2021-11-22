TransUnion (TRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

TransUnion (TRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.4, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRU was $117.4, representing a -6.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.35 and a 41.25% increase over the 52 week low of $83.12.

TRU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). TRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports TRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.98%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tru Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRU as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Emerging Market SmallCap Fund (DGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGS with an decrease of -3.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRU at 0.63%.

