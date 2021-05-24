TransUnion (TRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

TransUnion (TRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.3, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRU was $108.3, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.42 and a 38.81% increase over the 52 week low of $78.02.

TRU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). TRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports TRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.19%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRU as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWSH with an decrease of -23.22% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.