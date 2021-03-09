TransUnion (TRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

TransUnion (TRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that TRU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRU was $87.97, representing a -14.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.80 and a 67.56% increase over the 52 week low of $52.50.

TRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). TRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports TRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.37%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.