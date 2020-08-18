TransUnion (TRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

TransUnion (TRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.16, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRU was $87.16, representing a -13.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.16 and a 66.02% increase over the 52 week low of $52.50.

TRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). TRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports TRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.47%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

