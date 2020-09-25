TransUnion (TRU) Adds a New Member to Its Board of Directors

TransUnion TRU recently announced a new appointment to its board of directors. Billy Bosworth joined the company’s board, effective Sep 21.

Bosworth has 30 years of experience in technology business, having served in various roles, ranging from software engineer to CEO. His expertise lies in the field of data analytics and management.

Bosworth has served as the CEO of DataStax, Inc. from 2011 to 2019. Prior to this, he was the general manager at Quest Software, where he had supervised the database division. He also served on Tableau Software’s board of directors for almost five years until its acquisition in 2019. In August 2019, Bosworth joined Dremio Corporation’s board of directors and then became the CEO of the company in February 2020.

Considering his work expertise, Bosworth’s appointment is expected to boost TransUnion’s business operations.

Notably, Pamela Joseph, chairperson of TransUnion’s board, stated, “Billy is an innovative technology leader, and we’re excited about the opportunity to add him to TransUnion’s Board.” She further added, “Technology is a key component in our work to deliver Information for Good, and Billy’s expertise will augment our Board capabilities as we continue to make trust possible between consumers and businesses.”

