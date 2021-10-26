Markets
TransUnion To Sell Its Healthcare Arm To NThrive In $1.7 Bln Cash

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an American consumer credit reporting agency said on Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its TransUnion Healthcare, Inc. to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. backed nThrive, Inc., a patient-to-payment healthcare solutions provider, for $1.735 billion in cash.

The cash transaction which is scheduled to complete in the last quarter of 2021, is expected to result in approximately $1.4 billion after-tax proceeds for the seller.

The proceeds of the sale will help TransUnion prepay debt and fund future M&A transactions that reinforce, extend, and scale its core positions and which can be leveraged globally - such as the pending acquisitions of Neustar and Sontiq, both of which are expected to accelerate TransUnion's long-term revenue growth.

"With the divestiture of TransUnion Healthcare, TransUnion will bring greater focus to our position as a global information and insights company providing credit, marketing and fraud mitigation solutions to help businesses and consumers transact with greater certainty," said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion.

Clearlake intends to combine TransUnion Healthcare with its portfolio company, nThrive, to strengthen its portfolio with powerful healthcare data and analytics capabilities.

