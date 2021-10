TransUnion to sell healthcare unit in $1.7 bln deal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit reporting agency TransUnion TRU.N said on Tuesday it will sell its unit TransUnion Healthcare to private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group-backed nThrive Inc in a $1.7 billion deal.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

