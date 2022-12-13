Markets
TRU

TransUnion To Sell G2, LCI And Fintellix To Stellex Capital For $176 Mln

December 13, 2022 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), a consumer credit reporting agency, said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to sell G2 Web Services, Inc., Lundquist Consulting, Inc. and Fintellix India Private Limited, to an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management LLC, for a consideration of $176 million.

The consideration consists of $104 million of cash and a $72 million note receivable with up to three years in duration. The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

TransUnion expects to use the net cash proceeds to pre-pay debt.

G2, LCI and Fintellix deploy data-driven solutions to provide mission-critical risk, fraud mitigation and regulatory compliance services to their clients within the financial and digital commerce sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.