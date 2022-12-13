TransUnion To Sell G2, LCI And Fintellix To Stellex Capital For $176 Mln

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), a consumer credit reporting agency, said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to sell G2 Web Services, Inc., Lundquist Consulting, Inc. and Fintellix India Private Limited, to an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management LLC, for a consideration of $176 million.

The consideration consists of $104 million of cash and a $72 million note receivable with up to three years in duration. The transaction is expected to conclude by the end of the year.

TransUnion expects to use the net cash proceeds to pre-pay debt.

G2, LCI and Fintellix deploy data-driven solutions to provide mission-critical risk, fraud mitigation and regulatory compliance services to their clients within the financial and digital commerce sectors.

