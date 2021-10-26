US Markets
TRU

TransUnion to divest healthcare unit in $1.74 bln deal

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Credit reporting agency TransUnion said on Tuesday it will sell its unit TransUnion Healthcare to private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group-backed nThrive Inc in a $1.74 billion all-cash deal.

Adds deal details, background

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit reporting agency TransUnion TRU.N said on Tuesday it will sell its unit TransUnion Healthcare to private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group-backed nThrive Inc in a $1.74 billion all-cash deal.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter this year, will let TransUnion focus on its core businesses of credit, marketing and fraud mitigation solutions, the company said.

Chicago-based TransUnion said the deal is expected to bring in $1.4 billion in after-tax proceeds, which will be used to fund future acquisitions.

"The transaction will also allow TransUnion Healthcare to benefit from ownership whose priorities and expertise are solely focused on healthcare revenue cycle management," TransUnion Chief Executive Officer Chris Cartwright said.

The announcement comes more than a month after TransUnion said it would buy information services company Neustar for $3.1 billion, to expand into digital marketing and fraud prevention.

Clearlake said it will combine the newly acquired unit with nThrive, its healthcare-focused software company.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular