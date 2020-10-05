TransUnion to Buy Tru Optik for Identity-Enabled Marketing

TransUnion TRU has announced that it will acquire Tru Optik, a data-marketplace and data-management platform for connected TV, streaming audio and gaming. The transaction is subjected to customary closing conditions and its financial terms have not been disclosed.

Tru Optik has patented household graphs on more than 80 million U.S. homes. This facilitates household-level identity, targeting and measurement across connected devices including smart speakers, gaming consoles and connected TV.

Acquisition to Serve TransUnion’s Expanded Customer Base

The buyout is part of the company’s ongoing investments in identity and consumer insights for forward-looking, digitally connected marketing solutions. It is expected to enhance TransUnion’s collective data sets, analytic capabilities and market connectivity, helping it serve its expanded customer base with in-depth customer intelligence, thereby increasing reach, accuracy and transparency of identity and audience-development products.

The company is expected to gain traction as a data-as-a-service provider across connected TV and streaming audio.

Matt Spiegel, executive vice president, marketing solutions and media vertical, TransUnion, stated, “By bringing our two companies together, our combined assets will result in an expanded suite of solutions that modern marketing requires.”

Notably, shares of TransUnion gained 7.9% over the past year, compared with the 2.1% gain of the industry it belongs to and 14.1% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

