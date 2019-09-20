TransUnion Teams Up With Rate Reset for Digital Capabilities

TransUnion TRU yesterday announced that it has collaborated with Rate Reset for a digital solution that brings FinTech experience to the credit union industry.

Known as “The Button”, it is a digital instant pre-qual solution that combines TransUnion’s credit data and risk capabilities with Rate Reset’s technology platform. It offers loan modification and batch preapproval capabilities and enables credit union members to check what rates and terms they qualify for without impacting their credit score.

“Rate Reset levels the digital playing field by delivering a consumer-friendly experience and equipping credit unions with a technology platform that is in line with those offered by FinTechs and banks,” said Sean Flynn, director of credit unions at TransUnion.

Our Take

The move is expected to help TransUnion strengthen its financial services client base and better compete in the market.

It should benefit the company’s Financial Services vertical, which is part of its U.S. Markets segment. In the last reported quarter, Financial Services revenues of $213 million increased 11% and 8%, respectively, on a reported and organic basis. The U.S. Markets revenues of $406 million increased 13% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis.

We observe that shares of TransUnion have gained a massive 43.6% year to date, outperforming the 42.9% rally of the industry it belongs.

