TransUnion Study Reveals Growing Financial Concerns Among Canadians Amid Economic Uncertainty

A TransUnion study reveals Canadians are cutting discretionary spending amid economic uncertainty, with rising debt and fraud concerns.

A recent press release from TransUnion highlights that many Canadians are adjusting their financial behaviours due to economic pressures, with 44% planning to reduce discretionary spending in light of rising costs. Among those who expect to miss bill payments, 68% cite credit card debts as their main concern. The study reveals that 51% of Canadians view a potential recession as a significant worry, and many are turning to more affordable shopping options. Specific demographic trends show that 53% of Gen X feel worse off financially compared to just 30% of Gen Z. Additionally, Canadians face significant stress as they renew mortgages taken out during the pandemic at lower interest rates, resulting in increased monthly payments for many. Despite concerns over inflation and high interest rates, Canadians are demonstrating resilience by adapting spending habits and prioritizing essential bill payments, while also remaining vigilant about cybersecurity threats, despite a notable proportion taking no action against fraud risks.

TransUnion's data indicates that the majority of Canadians are adapting their spending habits and prioritizing financial resilience, demonstrating the effectiveness of their insights in guiding consumer behavior.

The company maintains a strong market position as the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem in Canada, highlighting its role in the nation's economic landscape.

TransUnion's innovative solutions and technology investments extend beyond core credit services, positioning the company for potential growth in various financial sectors.

The press release emphasizes the growing awareness of fraud risks among Canadians, indicating a market need for TransUnion's services in fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions.

44% of Canadians plan to cut discretionary spending, indicating potential reduced demand for products and services that could impact the company's revenue.

68% of Canadians unable to pay all their bills and loans are specifically unable to meet credit card payments, which may signify a concerning trend in consumer financial health that could affect the company's credit offerings.

37% of surveyed Canadians took no action in response to cybersecurity concerns, suggesting a possible lack of trust in the company's security measures and a potential risk to its reputation.

What percentage of Canadians plan to reduce discretionary spending?

44% of Canadians surveyed plan to cut discretionary spending in the next three months.

What are the financial concerns of Canadians in 2025?

51% of Canadians cite recession as a top financial concern for the next six months, along with rising costs.

How has mortgage renewal affected Canadians' finances?

Many Canadians face payment shock during mortgage renewals, with payments increasing by an average of 25% since March 2022.

What actions are Canadians taking against fraud risks?

Despite awareness, 37% of Canadians reported taking no action in response to recent cybersecurity concerns.

Which age group feels the most financial strain in Canada?

53% of Gen X Canadians feel their financial situation is worse than planned, the highest among all age groups surveyed.

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $526,250 .

. TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,600

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRU in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/28/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRU recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $108.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $112.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $104.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $127.0 on 01/28/2025

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to navigate economic uncertainty, many are adjusting their financial behaviours in response to affordability pressures and rising costs. According to TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU)



Q2 2025 Canada Consumer Pulse Study





1



, 51% of Canadians surveyed had a recession in their top three household financial concerns over the next six months, and nearly half of all surveyed (44%) plan to reduce discretionary spending in the next three months. Canadians are also shifting to thriftier shopping options – 63% said they look for sales and discounts more frequently, 40% shop more frequently at more affordable retailers, and 31% use more coupons. These changes come at a time when over a quarter (27%) of Canadians say they won’t be able to pay all their current bills and loans in full and millions of Canadians’ mortgage payments face potential repayment increases.





Among Canadians who said they won’t be able to pay of their bills, 68% reported they won’t be able to pay off their total credit card payments. This could be due to these consumers prioritizing other credit payments, like mortgages. Despite the overall inflation rate returning to the Bank of Canada’s target, 96% of Canadians remain concerned about the current rate of inflation and the vast majority (83%) of all surveyed Canadian consumers had inflation in their top three household financial concerns over the next six months.





“Canadians are navigating a challenging financial landscape, with many adjusting their spending and prioritizing bill payments in response to rising costs and economic uncertainty,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion Canada. “Our latest Consumer Pulse data shows that affordability concerns are top of mind, and many are taking proactive steps to stay financially resilient.”







Mortgage Renewal Stress Drives Payment Shock and Shifts in Financial Priorities







Additional research from TransUnion Canada shows that mortgage renewal stress is a key factor contributing to financial strain. As Canadians who purchased homes during the COVID-19 pandemic – when interest rates were at historic lows – begin renewing their mortgages, many are facing significantly higher payments, resulting in payment shock. This financial pressure is particularly evident among Gen X Canadians, with over half (53%) saying in the latest Consumer Pulse Study that their financial situation is worse than planned, the highest by far than any other generation surveyed.





According to The Bank of Canada’s



Financial Stability Report – 2025



, around 60% of Canadians’ mortgages are up for renewal in 2025 or 2026. TransUnion’s analysis shows that many of those who purchased homes during the COVID-19 pandemic – when interest rates were at historic lows – are now facing higher interest rates as they begin renewing their mortgages. The Consumer Pulse data suggests that this is leading to payment shock, a significant and often expected increase in debt payments.





TransUnion analysis shows that since March 2022, over two million consumers have experienced an increase in monthly mortgage payments, with the average monthly mortgage payment for these consumers increasing by 25% in the last three years from $1,527 in March 2022 to $1,908 in March 2025.





Consumers whose monthly mortgage payments have increased by 25% or more are also accumulating greater credit card debt – more than double the rate of those who did not have an increase in their mortgage payment. Overall, Canadians are prioritizing making mortgage payments over other credit obligations, which is leading to higher delinquencies.





Uncertainty and continued high interest rates have most likely negatively impacted mortgage demand. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Canadians indicated in the latest Consumer Pulse Study that they are not considering purchasing a home in the next year. This may point to many consumers may be continuing to hold out for interest rate relief from the Bank of Canada.





“We’re at a critical moment where many Canadians who took on mortgages during the pandemic—when interest rates were at historic lows—are now facing rising payments and affordability pressures,” said Fabian. “With nearly CA$1.8 trillion in outstanding mortgage balances and 60% of mortgage holders up for renewal by 2026, millions could experience payment shock. Yet, despite these challenges, Canadians continue to demonstrate financial resilience—adapting their spending habits, prioritizing bill payments, and taking steps to help recession-proof their finances.”







Consumers Wary of Carrying Debt and Shift Shopping Habits as Economic Volatility Persists







Economic volatility has remained top of mind for many Canadians as over half (51%) in the Q2 2025 Consumer Pulse Study cite a recession as one of their top three financial concerns in the next six months. This uncertainty has continued to limit credit participation among Canadians of all generations, with nearly a third (30%) of all surveyed saying they are uncomfortable with owning credit products.





In effort to balance their household budgets and remain financially resilient, 74% of Canadians who said we’re currently in a recession or will be in one by the end of Q2 reported they plan on reducing their spending in order to prepare for one. Among all Canadians surveyed, many said they adjusted their shopping habits in the last three months, including:







Taking advantage of credit card offers for special discounts more often (16%)







To curb spending, Canadians are making various cutbacks, such as digital subscriptions, with 25% reporting they cancelled a subscription or membership in the past three months.







Fraud Awareness Remains High, but Nearly 4 in 10 Canadians are Taking No Action







Canadians remain aware of fraud risks and nearly half (46%) of those TransUnion surveyed reported being targeted by email, online, phone call or text message fraud attempts in the past three months. Despite these risks, the Consumer Pulse data indicates that over a third (37%) of Canadians said they took no action in the last 60 days in response to cybersecurity concerns. Of these individuals, 44% said they did nothing because they were unsure of what actions to take.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries, including Canada, where we’re the credit bureau of choice for the financial services ecosystem and most of Canada’s largest banks. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this by providing an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care.





Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.