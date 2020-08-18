TransUnion Snaps Up Signal to Strengthen Marketing Solutions

TransUnion TRU announced the acquisition of advertising-data startup Signal yesterday, keeping terms of the deal under wraps.

Signal is a technology company that helps firms streamline the processes of structuring, organizing and leveraging consumer data. The company uses real-time data collection, maintains a dynamic brand identity graph and links up profiles to enhance customer knowledge.

How Will TransUnion Benefit?

The buyout forms a part of TransUnion’s continuous efforts to bolster marketing abilities through people-based, identity-enabled marketing solutions. The company acquired TruSignal and invested in Tru Optik last year with the same objective.

Steve Chaouki, president, U.S. Markets, TransUnion stated, “Signal’s offerings complement our existing marketing solutions, which have historically delivered powerful acquisition capabilities. Signal has great proficiency in customer retention and loyalty. In combining these strengths, we are able to bring our business customers a more complete solution.”

Notably, TransUnion’s acquisition strategy has played an important role in its growth over the last five to six years. The strategy focuses on investment in unique and differentiated data assets, acquiring new capabilities for expanding in vertical markets and expanding the company’s international footprint. It has been contributing significantly to the company’s top line.

Shares of the company have gained 4.2% over the past year, significantly underperforming the 18.6% rally of the industry it belongs to.

