TransUnion Slips On Lower Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a decline in second-quarter net profit.

The quarterly earnings attributable to the company were $95.6 million or $0.49 per share compared to $127.6 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $79.19, down 9.69 percent from the previous close of $87.69 on a volume of 1,176,441. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $75.42-$125.35 on average volume of 1,323,600.

