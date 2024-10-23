TransUnion rises 4.9%

TransUnion (TRU) is up 4.9%, or $5.22 to $111.00.
- TransUnion Sees Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance
- TransUnion raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.87-$3.93 from $3.78-$3.90
- TransUnion reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.04, consensus $1.01
- TransUnion sees Q4 adjusted EPS 92c-98c, consensus 97c
- TRU Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
