TransUnion Research Highlights Demand for Personalized Online Shopping Experiences Among U.S. Consumers

TransUnion's research reveals 39% of U.S. consumers expect personalized online shopping experiences, emphasizing the balance between personalization and privacy.

A recent survey by TransUnion reveals that 39% of U.S. consumers expect brands to provide personalized online shopping experiences through tailored interactions and recommendations. The research underscores the effectiveness of personalization in marketing, as it can enhance customer engagement and brand loyalty. However, consumers are also wary about data privacy; 80% express concerns about sharing personal information, with the majority prioritizing data privacy and fearing identity theft. This presents a challenge for marketers, who must balance delivering personalized content while respecting consumer privacy. TransUnion emphasizes the importance of understanding audience needs through reliable data insights to create meaningful connections without sacrificing trust.

Potential Positives

TransUnion's research highlights that nearly 40% of U.S. consumers expect personalized online shopping experiences, indicating a strong market demand that aligns with the company's capabilities.

The survey results suggest that personalization in marketing can significantly increase consumer purchasing likelihood and brand affinity, showcasing the potential for enhanced client success using TransUnion’s solutions.

TransUnion emphasizes the importance of balancing personalization with data privacy, positioning itself as a responsible leader in the marketplace committed to consumer trust and ethical data use.

The company's investment in a reliable data foundation and real-time insights shows its dedication to equipping marketers with tools that enhance audience understanding, potentially leading to increased customer satisfaction and business growth.

Potential Negatives

TransUnion's press release emphasizes a significant consumer concern regarding data privacy, highlighting that 80% of U.S. consumers are wary of sharing personal information, which could undermine trust in the company's marketing solutions.

There is a potential contradiction in the message where the company promotes personalization as essential for marketing effectiveness, yet acknowledges that poor execution or data misuse can damage brand reputation.

The release does not provide specific examples of how TransUnion addresses privacy concerns, which may leave consumers skeptical about their commitment to data ethics and consumer trust.

FAQ

What did the TransUnion survey reveal about consumer expectations for personalization?

The survey found that 39% of U.S. consumers expect brands to personalize their online shopping experiences.

How does personalization impact consumer buying behavior?

Nearly 40% of consumers indicate that personalization increases their likelihood to buy and enhances their brand affinity.

What concerns do consumers have regarding data privacy?

80% of consumers are concerned about sharing personal information, with top concerns being identity theft and unwanted marketing.

What challenges do marketers face with personalization?

Marketers must deliver personalized content without breaching consumer trust or violating data ethics, creating a challenging paradox.

How does TransUnion support marketers in personalization efforts?

TransUnion provides real-time, data-driven insights to help marketers effectively reach and engage their intended audiences while ensuring data transparency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075 .

. GEORGE M AWAD sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $674,425 .

. TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $476,800 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHICAGO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly four in 10 U.S. consumers (39%) expect brands to personalize their online shopping experience with tailored interactions, product recommendations and marketing that align with individual preferences and behaviors. These findings and more from TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest consumer research provide guidance on how brands engage their audiences going forward.





"Effective personalization is a powerful tool for marketers,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP of TruAudience Growth Strategy, TransUnion. “When it works, personalization demonstrates to consumers that brands are listening and responding to their individual preferences, leading to higher engagement and stronger brand affinity."





The survey revealed several key trends that illustrate the growing importance of personalization in marketing. Nearly 40% of U.S. consumers also indicate that personalization makes them more likely to buy and increases their affinity for brands.









Balancing personalization and privacy









While consumers crave personalized experiences, they remain cautious about how their data is used. The survey found:







80% of U.S. consumers are concerned about sharing personal info



89% consider data privacy important when engaging online



Top concerns include identity theft (77%) and unwanted marketing (44%)











“In a world of short attention spans and one-shot impressions, personalization is how brands make meaningful connections,” Spiegel added. “But poor execution or a breach of trust can instantly disqualify a brand in the eyes of today’s consumers. This creates a paradox for marketers. They must deliver highly relevant, personalized content without crossing lines that violate consumer trust or data ethics.”









Audience clarity and data transparency









The findings highlight the need for marketers to reach their intended audiences while respecting their privacy.





“Personalization only works if you know where your audience is. TransUnion has invested in building a reliable data foundation that empowers our customers with real-time, data-driven insights to understand, reach, and impact their audience effectively,” Spiegel concluded.





Learn more about TransUnion's TruAudience® marketing solutions



here



.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good



®



— and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



http://www.transunion.com/business













Contact



















Dave Blumberg





TransUnion















E-mail











david.blumberg@transunion.com











Telephone











312-972-6646







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.