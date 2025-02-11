TransUnion Reports Shift in Betting Demographics and Financial Profiles in Q4 2024 US Betting Report

Betting activity rose to 26% in Q4 2024, driven by generational shifts. High-value bettors showed improved finances but decreased engagement.

Quiver AI Summary

In Q4 2024, betting activity among consumers rose slightly to 26%, up from 24% in the same period of 2023, driven by significant shifts in generational participation, as reported by TransUnion. While Millennials saw a 5% year-over-year decline in engagement, Baby Boomers and Gen X experienced increases of 7% and 4%, respectively. Participation from Gen Z remained stable. The report noted a decrease in high-value bettors, those spending over $500 monthly, with an 8% decline in land-based and 9% in online betting. Financial health among bettors improved, with more than half of high-value bettors reporting good or excellent credit. Regulatory pressure on the industry has intensified, leading to the formation of the Responsible Online Gaming Association to promote responsible gaming practices. TransUnion emphasized the importance of assessing financial resilience to ensure players can engage in betting without compromising their financial well-being.

Potential Positives

Increased betting activity in Q4 2024, rising to 26% of consumers from 24% in the same period of 2023, indicates a recovering interest in betting.

The report highlights improved financial profiles among high-value bettors, with 54% achieving good or excellent credit, suggesting a more financially stable consumer base.

Formation of the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) demonstrates proactive industry efforts to address regulatory pressures and promote responsible gaming practices.

Significant findings about the financial resilience of bettors compared to non-bettors could guide operators in refining their marketing strategies and enhancing customer engagement.

Potential Negatives

Engagement of Millennials, who have historically been a dominant betting demographic, dropped by 5% year-over-year, indicating a potential shift away from this important customer segment.

High-value bettors (those spending over $500 per month) showed a decline in engagement, with an 8% drop for land-based operators and a 9% drop for online operators, highlighting a concerning trend among key revenue-generating customers.

Increased regulatory pressure on the betting industry due to studies revealing risks to personal finances may lead to stricter regulations and compliance costs, which can impact profitability for operators.

FAQ

What did TransUnion's US Betting Report reveal about betting trends in Q4 2024?

The report indicated a slight increase in betting activity to 26% of consumers, driven by changes in generational participation.

How did Baby Boomers and Millennials fare in betting participation?

Millennials' betting engagement dropped by 5%, while Baby Boomers experienced a 7% increase in activity in Q4 2024.

What financial trends were observed among high-value bettors in 2024?

High-value bettors showed improved finances, with 54% having good or excellent credit, up from 50% in 2023.

What has influenced the regulatory landscape for the betting industry?

Increased focus from regulators and advocacy groups prompted the formation of the Responsible Online Gaming Association to promote responsible gaming standards.

How do bettors' credit scores compare to non-bettors?

More than half of bettors reported good or excellent credit scores, compared to only 47% of non-bettors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRU Insider Trading Activity

$TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M AWAD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $2,319,000 .

. VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) sold 18,597 shares for an estimated $1,837,011

TODD M CELLO (EVP & CFO) sold 12,463 shares for an estimated $1,183,985

TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $755,800 .

. STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $594,785 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

HEATHER J RUSSELL (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,173 shares for an estimated $303,275

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 642 shares for an estimated $61,881.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of $TRU stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betting activity increased slightly in Q4 2024 to 26% of consumers, compared to 24% in the same period of 2023. However, this uptick was caused by significant generational changes in activity, primarily among Baby Boomers and Millennials, according to a new report from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU).





While Millennials have dominated all forms of betting in recent years, this generation’s engagement dropped 5% YoY in Q4 2024. Conversely, Baby Boomers and Gen Xers got more involved, with 7% and 4% respective YoY increases. Gen Z bettors’ participation remained about the same. These and many more findings are available in TransUnion’s latest



US Betting Report



.





“The demographic shift in betting activity serves as a good reminder that the best predictor of engagement is not age but rather increased earnings and liquidity,” said Declan Raines, head of TransUnion’s Gaming business. “Those who have a sudden influx of disposable income are more likely to participate in betting, and operators should keep that in mind when developing their marketing strategies.”





In addition to Millennials, fewer high-value bettors engaged in online and land-based betting activities. High-value bettors are those who spend more than $500 per month on betting. This group’s engagement dropped by 8% with land-based operators and 9% with online operators.









Healthier finances among bettors









The report found high-value bettors also attained improved overall finances. In Q4 2024, 54% of those betting $500 or more per month had good or excellent credit combined with middle or high income. This was up from 50% in the same period in 2023. In addition, those with the riskiest financial profile—having lower income and fair or poor credit—fell from 7% in Q4 2023 to just 4% in Q4 2024.





Bettors proved to have a more resilient financial profile than non-bettors. More than half of consumers who bet in either land-based or online channels said their income had gone up a little or a lot in the past 3 months. Only 21% of non-bettors said the same.







Consumer Credit Scores: Bettors vs Non-bettors

















Land-based Bettors









Online Bettors









Non-bettors













Good/Excellent







59%





54%





47%











Average







22%





24%





19%











Fair/Bad







18%





20%





24%











Excellent: 781-850 | Good: 721-780 | Average: 661-720 | Fair: 601-660 | Bad: 300-600







Consumers who bet also had stronger credit scores, with more than half of land-based and online bettors indicating good or excellent credit scores, compared to just 47% of non-bettors. Conversely, one-third of non-bettors fell into credit score ranges that indicate poorer credit quality—including those who don’t know their score—compared to 22% of online bettors and 20% of land-based bettors.









Mounting regulatory pressure









Regulators and consumer advocacy groups became more focused on the betting industry in 2024. Recent studies published by Northwestern and UCLA outlining the risks to personal finances among a subset of players served to elevate the pressure on gaming operators to implement reasonable procedures to identify and curb problem gaming. In response, the industry formed the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) to establish industry-wide responsible gaming standards and support research and education on safe practices.





TransUnion’s US Betting Report has consistently found bettors experience higher levels of financial volatility—both positive and negative—relative to non-bettors. This represents a significant challenge for operators when engaging in responsible gaming assessments. It is imperative that gaming operators stay vigilant to ensure their most active players can sustain high levels of play without compromising their financial health.





“As the industry matures, new tools have emerged to help operators assess players’ financial resilience and promote responsible gaming,” said Raines. “Adopting these measures will help build on the significant investments made by the industry in responsible gaming to date as well as demonstrate good faith efforts to regulators and consumers while protecting profitability for operators in the long run.”





For full details from the US Betting Report,



click here



.







About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)







TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good



®



— and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.



http://www.transunion.com/business













Contact







Dave Blumberg





TransUnion















E-mail







david.blumberg@transunion.com











Telephone







312-972-6646







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.