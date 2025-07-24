TransUnion Reports Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $109.6 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $85.0 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $213.1 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $1.139 billion from $1.040 billion last year.

