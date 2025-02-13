TransUnion Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $66.2 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $6.1 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $192.2 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $1.036 billion from $954.3 million last year.

TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.2 Mln. vs. $6.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.036 Bln vs. $954.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $0.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,060 - $1,074 Mln

